UrduPoint.com

Import Of High Yielding Dairy And Beef Animals Allowed, NA Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Import of high yielding dairy and beef animals allowed, NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The Ministry of National Food Security and Research has allowed the import of high-yielding dairy and beef animals to maintain the demand and supply of both milk and meat in the wake of devastating floods, Parliamentary Secretary for National Food Security Ahmad Raza Maneka told National Assembly.

Answering the question during question hour, he said a flood relief mission has been launched in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan and Sindh to improve the health and nutrition of animals.

He said the ministry has also developed a National Program on Strengthening Food Security through Improved Genetics of Cattle and Buffaloes in Pakistan Under the Agriculture Transformation Plan.

The food and agriculture organization of the United Nations (FAO-UN) Pakistan has launched a flood relief mission in the affected areas of the Balochistan and Sindh provinces to improve the health and nutrition of animals in the flood-affected districts of both provinces.

He said the recent flood has caused deaths of about 0.5 million dairy animals besides loss of production due to inadequate feeding and supplements but the number of animals that were affected was too low to affect the milk and meat shortage in the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan National Assembly Shortage Balochistan United Nations Import Flood Agriculture Million

Recent Stories

Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

41 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

3 hours ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

4 hours ago
 Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Sh ..

Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.