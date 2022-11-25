Import of high yielding dairy and beef animals allowed, NA told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The Ministry of National Food Security and Research has allowed the import of high-yielding dairy and beef animals to maintain the demand and supply of both milk and meat in the wake of devastating floods, Parliamentary Secretary for National Food Security Ahmad Raza Maneka told National Assembly.

Answering the question during question hour, he said a flood relief mission has been launched in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan and Sindh to improve the health and nutrition of animals.

He said the ministry has also developed a National Program on Strengthening Food Security through Improved Genetics of Cattle and Buffaloes in Pakistan Under the Agriculture Transformation Plan.

The food and agriculture organization of the United Nations (FAO-UN) Pakistan has launched a flood relief mission in the affected areas of the Balochistan and Sindh provinces to improve the health and nutrition of animals in the flood-affected districts of both provinces.

He said the recent flood has caused deaths of about 0.5 million dairy animals besides loss of production due to inadequate feeding and supplements but the number of animals that were affected was too low to affect the milk and meat shortage in the country.