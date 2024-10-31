Import Of Seedless Kinnow Plants Boost Export: SCCI President
Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum,
has demanded the government to allow the import of seedless Kinnow plants for boosting
Kinnow exports.
Talking to the media here on Thursday, he said the Kinnow industry was struggling
due to reduced international demand for seeded Kinnows.
Seedless Kinnow baskets are currently sold for $10 in foreign markets, while Pakistani
Kinnow baskets sell for only $3, as the demand for seedless varieties was high, he added.
He said the local Kinnow industry contributes $300 million in annual export revenue and
directly or indirectly employs 3 to 4 million people.
The SCCI President said the current Kinnow plant, imported from California in 1920,
was facing challenges like various diseases, skin blemishes, and reduced per-acre yield,
significantly impacting Kinnow exports.
By cultivating seedless varieties, Pakistan could access a $1 billion export market,
he opined.
He urged the Federal food ministry to take immediate action by either importing seedless
plants from Europe or allowing exporters and growers to import them independently.
This initiative by the government would greatly enhance Kinnow exports and foster
economic growth, he added.
