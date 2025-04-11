Importance Of Book Reading On Rise In This Digital Age
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) In the modern digital age where mobile phones, e-papers and manuscript on internet or social networking websites are the Primary source of information, the importance of books is still on the rise.
The scholars, students and book lovers were still showing keen interest and rushing to book stalls for reading purpose.
Talking to APP, Associate Professor Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, Dr Sahib Khan said that developing a strong reading habit involved in creating consistent routines, finding engaging material, and setting achievable goals.
It can be a rewarding process that enhances cognitive skills, reduces stress, and expands knowledge, he added.
He stressed that continuously book reading habit would not only give readers immense knowledge but it would teach them how to behave with others in a manner.
He emphasized that in a polarized society, book is a loyal and best friend seems to be failing into obscurity. He urged the students to focus on reading books besides their academic learning and make friendship with books for the sake acquiring information.
Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, a student, said that he always enjoys reading books and cannot live without them that’s reason he was visiting various libraries to acquire ample knowledge.
He said that reading thousand books would tell a reader how to behave and survive in the society.
\395
Recent Stories
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight20 minutes ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package20 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik29 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP29 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured30 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan30 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad30 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners30 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar30 minutes ago
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide40 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday40 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to act against organized crimes, narcotics40 minutes ago