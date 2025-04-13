Open Menu

Importance Of Book Reading On Rise In This Digital Age

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) In the modern digital age where mobile phones, e-papers and manuscript on internet or social networking websites are the Primary source of information, the importance of books is still on the rise.

The scholars, students and book lovers were still showing keen interest and rushing to book stalls for reading purpose.

Talking to APP, Associate Professor Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, Dr Sahib Khan said that developing a strong reading habit involved in creating consistent routines, finding engaging material, and setting achievable goals.

It can be a rewarding process that enhances cognitive skills, reduces stress, and expands knowledge, he added.

He stressed that continuously book reading habit would not only give readers immense knowledge but it would teach them how to behave with others in a manner.

He emphasized that in a polarized society, book is a loyal and best friend seems to be failing into obscurity. He urged the students to focus on reading books besides their academic learning and make friendship with books for the sake acquiring information.

Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, a student, said that he always enjoys reading books and cannot live without them that’s reason he was visiting various libraries to acquire ample knowledge.

He said that reading thousand books would tell a reader how to behave and survive in the society.

