Importance Of Book Reading On Rise In This Digital Age
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) In the modern digital age where mobile phones, e-papers and manuscript on internet or social networking websites are the Primary source of information, the importance of books is still on the rise.
The scholars, students and book lovers were still showing keen interest and rushing to book stalls for reading purpose.
Talking to APP, Associate Professor Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, Dr Sahib Khan said that developing a strong reading habit involved in creating consistent routines, finding engaging material, and setting achievable goals.
It can be a rewarding process that enhances cognitive skills, reduces stress, and expands knowledge, he added.
He stressed that continuously book reading habit would not only give readers immense knowledge but it would teach them how to behave with others in a manner.
He emphasized that in a polarized society, book is a loyal and best friend seems to be failing into obscurity. He urged the students to focus on reading books besides their academic learning and make friendship with books for the sake acquiring information.
Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, a student, said that he always enjoys reading books and cannot live without them that’s reason he was visiting various libraries to acquire ample knowledge.
He said that reading thousand books would tell a reader how to behave and survive in the society.
\395
Recent Stories
Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Delegation of US congress calls on Ayaz Sadiq59 minutes ago
-
Pakistani overseas’ delegation visits Lok Virsa1 hour ago
-
DPM, Omani FM discuss regional peace, security1 hour ago
-
PTI negative politics hinders national's progress: Rana Ihsaan1 hour ago
-
Secretary stresses for timely completion of development projects2 hours ago
-
Zia Lanjar laud President Asif Ali Zardari , Bilawal Bhutto i for bringing political in country2 hours ago
-
Court remands 2 supporters of MQM-L to jail custody as 8 more supporters rounded up2 hours ago
-
Pink-Moon to be visible tonight across Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Prof Khurshid Ahmad passes away in UK at 932 hours ago
-
90,000 Pilgrims to depart under Road to Makkah Project: COO2 hours ago
-
Pakistan sees economic revival under Nawaz Sharif's leadership: Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh2 hours ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis vow to organize seminars, rally to counter propoganda against Pakistan3 hours ago