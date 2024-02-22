'Importance Of Books, Library Can Not Be Ignored'
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 02:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) In an era of technology, the importance of books and library can not be ignored in any
case.
These views were expressed by Secretary Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education
Faisalabad Dr Habib Ul Rehman on the occasion of ‘Library Day’ held at the board’s premises
here on Thursday.
The ceremony was attended by Welfare Officer Dr Babar Dogar, Deputy Controller Records
Muhammad Saeed Awan, Assistant Controller Secrecy Rana Sajid Hussain, PRO Sajid Naqvi,
librarians of various educational institutes and employees of the board.
Librarian Education Board Faisalabad Zulfiqar Ali Minhas said that the library of the education
board had been computerized which had an honour of being the first computerized library
in Punjab. He added that it had more than 11,000 books based on topics related
to every field of life.
On this occasion, the position holders of the book competition 2022 which was held under the auspices of
the board were also awarded certificates and prizes by Secretary Board Dr Habibur Rahman.
In creative literature category, Rana Khalid Mehmood Khan's book "Arzi-Iraq” first, Khan Munir Ahmad's book "Sanay Munir" second and Syed Afsar Sajid's book "Tazakre-Aur-Tajziye" third were given prizes
and certificates of appreciation.
In scientific, research and critical literature, certificates of appreciation were given to Dr Muhammad Akhtar Cheema first position for "Tafta Al-Qadria", Dr Hafiz Amjad Hussain second position for "Hijrat-e-Habsha”
and Dr Saima Anjum Al-Nisa third position for "The Story of urdu Alphabet".
