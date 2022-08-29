UrduPoint.com

Importance Of Breast Feeding Stressed For Baby's Proper Nutrition

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 06:00 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :To sensitize masses about the importance of the mother feed the 'Breast feeding week' being observed from Monday in Khanewal.

CEO District Health Authority(DHA), Dr Abdul Majeed Bhatti inaugurated the week.

Addressing the ceremony, he underlined the need of breast feeding by mothers to their babies adding that it could refrain approximately 81,300 deaths annually.

He informed that it could also safeguard mothers from breast cancer.

Chief Executive Officer DHA maintained that around 7.

8 million babies were deprived of mother feeding and urged upon Lady Health Workers (LHWs) and health works to work underscoring the need of breast feeding across the district.

Later, an awareness walk was also organized in connection with global breast feeding week led by DC Zaheer Abbas Chatta and attended by district admin health depth staffers.

CEO DHA, Dr Abdul Majeed, DC IR MNCH,Dr Usman Zia and civil society members also participated in the walk.

More Stories From Pakistan

