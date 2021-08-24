UrduPoint.com

Importance Of Breastfeeding Highlighted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 08:46 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Breastfeeding was a great source of immunity for children as continuous breastfeeding for two years could prevent the deaths of 82,300 children under five years of age and save more than 20,000 mothers from breast cancer.

These views were expressed by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bilal Feroz Joyia while addressing a seminar on 'Breastfeeding Week' organized by the Health Department at Faisal Hall, here on Tuesday.

He said that according to statistics, more than 7.

6 million children were deprived of breastfeeding every year due to unbalanced diet.

On the occasion, CEO Health Dr. Aslam Asad highlighted the aims and objectives of 'Breastfeeding Week ' and said the public especially mothers would be provided awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding.

He said that breast milk provided ideal nutrition for babies as it contains everything a baby needs for thefirst six months of life, in all the right proportions.

