Importance of clean environment highlighted

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal on Thursday conducted a comprehensive review of sanitation in the Sukkur city.

The Deputy Mayor visited different markets, Minara Road, Clock Tower and issued directives to enhance cleanliness arrangements.

He instructed the immediate removal of waste in the market and emphasized improving sanitation measures for better consumer convenience.

He also stressed the need to eliminate encroachments on roads leading to the vegetable and fruit market.

He appealed to citizens to support the administration in keeping the city clean and highlighted the importance of a clean environment for a healthy society.