Importance Of Clean Environment Highlighted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal on Thursday conducted a comprehensive review of sanitation in the Sukkur city.
The Deputy Mayor visited different markets, Minara Road, Clock Tower and issued directives to enhance cleanliness arrangements.
He instructed the immediate removal of waste in the market and emphasized improving sanitation measures for better consumer convenience.
He also stressed the need to eliminate encroachments on roads leading to the vegetable and fruit market.
He appealed to citizens to support the administration in keeping the city clean and highlighted the importance of a clean environment for a healthy society.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Iqra University showcases future of fashion at final textile thesis display 20242 minutes ago
-
KMU hosts gala dinner to celebrate new appointments, promote 'Brain Gain' initiative2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Post launches UMS Plus service in South Punjab2 minutes ago
-
SCCI demands resumption of Peshawar-Karachi PIA flight operation12 minutes ago
-
Hot & humid weather likely to persist in Sukkur12 minutes ago
-
Transporters, consumers welcome petrol price reduction32 minutes ago
-
PPRA launches master trainers programme to enhance e- govt procurement system32 minutes ago
-
.52 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses optimal use of resources for Afghan refugees52 minutes ago
-
ISSI to host One-Day Int'l conference on Pakistan’s Ancient Archeological & Civilizational Heritag ..52 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York59 minutes ago
-
Anti-drug awareness campaign "Nasha Ab Nahi"on full swing in Islamabad1 hour ago