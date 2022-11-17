UrduPoint.com

Importance Of Cleanliness Being Highlighted In Educational Institutions

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Importance of cleanliness being highlighted in educational institutions

The Community Mobilization Wing of Lahore Waste Management Company is active in educational institutions to highlight the importance of cleanliness and a clean and transparent environment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The Community Mobilization Wing of Lahore Waste Management Company is active in educational institutions to highlight the importance of cleanliness and a clean and transparent environment.

According to LWMC sources on Thursday, the company conducted Clean Campus Awareness drive in Govt. Post Graduate College for Women Samnabad Campus.

In order to spread the message of cleanliness in the college LWMC made more than 50 female students as Clean Campus Ambassadors and announced to give 10 waste bins.

LWMC sources said this year, the target was to make 50,000 students clean campus ambassadors to raise awareness among masses.

LWMC workers and officials were working day and night to keep the city clean but without the cooperation of citizens the mission clean Lahore could not be achieved.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Women Post Government

Recent Stories

Blinken Discusses Russian Strikes on Ukraine, Pola ..

Blinken Discusses Russian Strikes on Ukraine, Poland Blast With Kuleba - US Stat ..

2 minutes ago
 Turkish security forces neutralize 2 PKK terrorist ..

Turkish security forces neutralize 2 PKK terrorists

2 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Sindh for forming survey committee ..

Chief Secretary Sindh for forming survey committees to collect wheat cultivation ..

2 minutes ago
 New fruit, vegetable market to be constructed in R ..

New fruit, vegetable market to be constructed in RUDA on 200 acres: Commissioner ..

2 minutes ago
 Korean government provides $1.5 mln humanitarian a ..

Korean government provides $1.5 mln humanitarian assistance for Afghan refugees

24 minutes ago
 Pelosi's Deputy Chief of Staff Says Reporters Clai ..

Pelosi's Deputy Chief of Staff Says Reporters Claiming to Know Speaker's Next Mo ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.