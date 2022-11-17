Importance of cleanliness being highlighted in educational institutions

The Community Mobilization Wing of Lahore Waste Management Company is active in educational institutions to highlight the importance of cleanliness and a clean and transparent environment

According to LWMC sources on Thursday, the company conducted Clean Campus Awareness drive in Govt. Post Graduate College for Women Samnabad Campus.

In order to spread the message of cleanliness in the college LWMC made more than 50 female students as Clean Campus Ambassadors and announced to give 10 waste bins.

LWMC sources said this year, the target was to make 50,000 students clean campus ambassadors to raise awareness among masses.

LWMC workers and officials were working day and night to keep the city clean but without the cooperation of citizens the mission clean Lahore could not be achieved.