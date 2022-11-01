UrduPoint.com

'Importance Of Finance And Economics' Seminar Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 12:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Department of Mathematics, University of Sargodha on Tuesday organized a seminar titled "Importance of Mathematics with Finance and Economics".

The event was organized under the supervision of Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Dr.Qaiser Abbas.

Guest speaker Prof. Dr.

Muhammad Shahbaz (Center for Energy and Environmental Policy Research, Beijing Institute of Technology, Beijing, China) delivered the lecture to participants in context of research and higher education.

Later,Chairman Department of Mathematics Dr. Shahid Mubeen announced the start of a new BS program "BS in Mathematics with Finance and Economics" from Fall-2023 after the approval from concerned bodies.

