Importance of information sector increasing in present era: Bushra Rind

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Information Minister Bushra Rind on Monday said that in the present era, the importance of information department is increasing day by day.

Social and electronic media has become a necessary according to which the government is using the latest media sources in a quick and improved way to enhance government performance and measures, she said.

She expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the performance of the department, government promotion and other measures.

The provincial Secretary, information shah Irfan Gharshin and Director General, Public Relations, Syed Zahid Shah attended the meeting.

Concerned official briefed about the performance of the department in detail.

The Provincial Information Minister said that the use of the latest media to highlight government measures and performance should be done on a wide scale adding that therefore, all possible steps will be taken for financial and modern equipment for the provision of modern sources.

Government actions and performance can be reached to the public in a timely and better way through the media, she said.

She said that the importance of information department is increasing automatically in this period of media and we have to prepare ourselves for it.

On this occasion, provincial secretary Information Shah Irfan Ghurshin said that the department is the most important institution of the provincial government which is playing the role of communication and bridge between government, media and public.

In the cronavirus and other emergency situations, the department has been able to inform the public about government measures and performance at a moment, he said.