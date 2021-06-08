UrduPoint.com
Importance Of Securing Crime Scene,evidence Highlighted Before IOs At Workshop

Umer Jamshaid 34 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Importance of securing crime scene,evidence highlighted before IOs at workshop

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Investigating Officers (IOs) from different police stations of Multan city assembled at one-day workshop where experts lectured them on importance of securing crime scene and collecting evidence from there as per the standard operating procedure to track down the criminal(s).

DSP Investigation Ms Shabeena Karim Khan besides Muhammad Rauf, Muhammad Sabir, and Khalil Ahmad from CRO branch delivered lectures to the participants advising them to rush to the crime scene and secure it in time. The investigators then should collect evidence with help from crime scene unit, prepare a parcel and send it to the forensic laboratory for analysis.

Ms Shabeena said that proper investigations and evidence collection in accordance with SOPs can result in successful case of prosecution.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Munir Masud Marth distributed appreciation certificates and cash awards among the best performing police officials at a ceremony on Tuesday.

The recipients included DSP Humayun Iftikhar, SHO Gulgasht Bashir Ahmad Haraj and SHO PS BZ Irshad Hussain.

CPO said, there was no dearth of honest and efficient police officers who hold dignity of the department and their self esteem at the top in performance of their duty.

