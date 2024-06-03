Importance of trees highlighted through stage play

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The importance of trees and changing weather was highlighted through a stage play at the Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium here on Monday.

The stage play “Jagtey Rehna” was presented under the title of "Green Punjab of CM Punjab vision.

"

Lubna Butt, Ayesha, Waleed, Muhammad Majid, Fankar Hussan and Pervez Raza were among the main characters of the play. Director Punjab Council of the Arts Muhammad Abrar Alam and a large number of audiences were present in the hall.

He said that the aim of stage play was to provide awareness to people about the importance of the trees which are vital to cut environmental pollution and a big source of oxygen.