UrduPoint.com

Importance Of Verified, Authenticated Data On Crimes Against Journalists Discussed

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Importance of verified, authenticated data on crimes against journalists discussed

A two-day advocacy seminar was organized to discuss the importance of verified and authenticated data on crimes against Journalists and its significance as a credible evidence for policy discourse around safety of journalists ,and possible roles and responsibilities of various government and non- government stake holders in this process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :A two-day advocacy seminar was organized to discuss the importance of verified and authenticated data on crimes against Journalists and its significance as a credible evidence for policy discourse around safety of journalists ,and possible roles and responsibilities of various government and non- government stake holders in this process.

The seminar was organised by the Parliamentarians Commission on Human Rights (PCHR) and Peace and Justice Network (PJN) in collaboration with UNESCO.

Welcoming all the stakeholders, Shafique Chaudhry, Executive Director, Parliamentarians Commission on Human Rights (PCHR), said that challenge of obtaining verified data from the government against SDG-16.10. 1 was identified as the data on crimes against journalists was not available in compiled form at any level in any government organization.

Responding the need to fill this gap, PCHR and PJN initiated this process of establishing data collection and compilation mechanism with the help of government departments, organizations, federal and provincial ministries and the police department across the country .

Syed Raza Ali Naqvi, Executive Director, Peace & Justice said that this advocacy workshop was organized in collaboration with relevant departments and government agencies for an integrated data collection system for high level coordination.

He emphasized on the 3 types of objectives of this workshop without which the desired development goals could not be achieved, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Data collection for (a) SDG16.10.1 reporting(b) Reporting against international human rights obligation ,and,(c) Data collection of creating credible evidence for policy discourse on safety of journalists .

He also presented verified data compiled in last two years on crimes against journalists obtained from Police departments across the country including data from the Federal Investigation Agency.

He further said that the purpose of this two-day workshop was to highlight these three points of Sustainable and development goals besides creating awareness among the people.

On the second day of the advocacy workshop Federal Ombudsperson FOSPAH, Kashmala Khan, IGP Amir Zulfiqar and IG retd Dr Kaleem Imam participated in the seminar as key note speakers.

While appreciating the efforts made by PCHR and PJN, IGP Amir Zulfeqar highlighted the need for verified cases of crimes on journalists and also highlighted the authentic definition of journalists.

He mentioned unions and press clubs should take this responsibility to identify the working journalist in the era of social media bloggers and journalism online.

Ex IGP Syed Kaleem Imam also stressed over the need of identification of genuinely working journalists and the importance of Journalism in this difficult time of fake news and such verified data would be helpful for its further prevention.

Kashmala Tariq focused on the importance of safety of women journalists and highlighted the need to collect and include data on harassment and trolling cases in his database.

At the last interactive panel session , moderated by Senior anchor Urooj Raza Sayyami and chaired by Dr Raheem Awan, Gen sec NPC Nayyer Ali, DG MOIB Manzoor Memon and Afzal Butt too replied to the questions of journalists and civil society.

DIG National Police Bureau Capt (rtd) Rommel Akram also expressed in his presentation challenges while collecting verified data in this practice and stressed over its better mechanism for the future.

The workshop was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Information, Human Rights, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Planning and Development, and aimed at protecting journalists and preventing crimes against them, as well as collecting and obtaining data on these crimes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Social Media Civil Society Federal Investigation Agency Women All From Government

Recent Stories

7th Inter Divisional Women's Softball Championship ..

7th Inter Divisional Women's Softball Championship to commence from June 3

17 seconds ago
 Deputy Speaker directs CDA for urgent family suite ..

Deputy Speaker directs CDA for urgent family suites' construction of Parliament ..

19 seconds ago
 Man's body found from canal

Man's body found from canal

20 seconds ago
 US Plans to Expand Diplomatic Presence in Pacific ..

US Plans to Expand Diplomatic Presence in Pacific - Senior Official

22 seconds ago
 Swedish Parliament Votes to Ban New Oil, Gas Drill ..

Swedish Parliament Votes to Ban New Oil, Gas Drilling From July

24 seconds ago
 Japanese Agricultural Unions Expect Sharp Rise in ..

Japanese Agricultural Unions Expect Sharp Rise in Prices for Fertilizers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.