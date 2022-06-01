Importance of verified, authenticated data on crimes against journalists discussed

A two-day advocacy seminar was organized to discuss the importance of verified and authenticated data on crimes against Journalists and its significance as a credible evidence for policy discourse around safety of journalists ,and possible roles and responsibilities of various government and non- government stake holders in this process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :A two-day advocacy seminar was organized to discuss the importance of verified and authenticated data on crimes against Journalists and its significance as a credible evidence for policy discourse around safety of journalists ,and possible roles and responsibilities of various government and non- government stake holders in this process.

The seminar was organised by the Parliamentarians Commission on Human Rights (PCHR) and Peace and Justice Network (PJN) in collaboration with UNESCO.

Welcoming all the stakeholders, Shafique Chaudhry, Executive Director, Parliamentarians Commission on Human Rights (PCHR), said that challenge of obtaining verified data from the government against SDG-16.10. 1 was identified as the data on crimes against journalists was not available in compiled form at any level in any government organization.

Responding the need to fill this gap, PCHR and PJN initiated this process of establishing data collection and compilation mechanism with the help of government departments, organizations, federal and provincial ministries and the police department across the country .

Syed Raza Ali Naqvi, Executive Director, Peace & Justice said that this advocacy workshop was organized in collaboration with relevant departments and government agencies for an integrated data collection system for high level coordination.

He emphasized on the 3 types of objectives of this workshop without which the desired development goals could not be achieved, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Data collection for (a) SDG16.10.1 reporting(b) Reporting against international human rights obligation ,and,(c) Data collection of creating credible evidence for policy discourse on safety of journalists .

He also presented verified data compiled in last two years on crimes against journalists obtained from Police departments across the country including data from the Federal Investigation Agency.

He further said that the purpose of this two-day workshop was to highlight these three points of Sustainable and development goals besides creating awareness among the people.

On the second day of the advocacy workshop Federal Ombudsperson FOSPAH, Kashmala Khan, IGP Amir Zulfiqar and IG retd Dr Kaleem Imam participated in the seminar as key note speakers.

While appreciating the efforts made by PCHR and PJN, IGP Amir Zulfeqar highlighted the need for verified cases of crimes on journalists and also highlighted the authentic definition of journalists.

He mentioned unions and press clubs should take this responsibility to identify the working journalist in the era of social media bloggers and journalism online.

Ex IGP Syed Kaleem Imam also stressed over the need of identification of genuinely working journalists and the importance of Journalism in this difficult time of fake news and such verified data would be helpful for its further prevention.

Kashmala Tariq focused on the importance of safety of women journalists and highlighted the need to collect and include data on harassment and trolling cases in his database.

At the last interactive panel session , moderated by Senior anchor Urooj Raza Sayyami and chaired by Dr Raheem Awan, Gen sec NPC Nayyer Ali, DG MOIB Manzoor Memon and Afzal Butt too replied to the questions of journalists and civil society.

DIG National Police Bureau Capt (rtd) Rommel Akram also expressed in his presentation challenges while collecting verified data in this practice and stressed over its better mechanism for the future.

The workshop was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Information, Human Rights, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Planning and Development, and aimed at protecting journalists and preventing crimes against them, as well as collecting and obtaining data on these crimes.