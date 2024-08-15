Open Menu

Important Buildings Beautified On Independence Day: Mayor

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 08:46 PM

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab stated that on the occasion of Independence Day, illuminations were carried out on Karachi’s historic buildings to convey the message to citizens that their city is a bright and shining place, and its vibrancy is heightened on significant national days

In a statement on Thursday, the Mayor said that the historic buildings that were illuminated for Independence Day included the KMC Building, Frere Hall, Khaliqdeena Hall, Kothari Parade, and Merewether clock Tower, among others. These buildings were given a beautiful and charming look to highlight their historical significance.

He mentioned that the citizens of Karachi highly appreciated this initiative by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and demonstrated through their enthusiasm that civic institutions are playing their part effectively to make Independence Day a memorable occasion.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab emphasized that Karachi’s historic buildings are a valuable heritage of the city, and it is essential to protect them while also keeping the new generation informed about their importance. Nations that progress are those that remain connected to their history and never forget their benefactors.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will continue to prioritize the illumination of historically significant buildings and city decoration on important national days in the future.

