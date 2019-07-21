Important developments possible during PM visit: PEW

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st July, 2019) Chairman of the Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) Muhammad Aslam Khan (Retd) on Sunday said important developments are possible during Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the US.

Military leadership is accompanying the civilian leaders in the visit which will send a very positive signal, he said.He said that the visit can end the negative and artificial role of India in Afghanistan wasting its heavy investment.

He said that PM will discuss peace in Afghanistan, the regional situation, improved trade, and energy cooperation with the US president and will try to get trade relaxations.

The PEW Chairman said that the US President needs Pakistan help for a breakthrough in Afghanistan which can help him in the upcoming elections, therefore, Pakistan should also ask for cooperation.

PM Imran should demand lenient conditions on the part of IMF and FATF, try to get loans waived off or rescheduled, and apprise US President of Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir, violation of rights of Muslims in India, and terrorism in Pakistan.