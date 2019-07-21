UrduPoint.com
Important Documents Handed Over To NAB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 07:24 PM

Bhawana (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st July, 2019) Ramazan Sugar Mills Manager Rana Zafar has handed over important documents and record to National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Sources stated that authority has further tightened the grip against Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz after getting such important documents.Sources stated that Rana Zafar is clever person and eye-witness of Shahbaz Sharif corruption and dishonesty.

He was working on this post quite some time. NAB sources stated that strict action would likely to be taken after getting such important documents. Source further revealed that Rana Zafar had also kept million of rupees of local sugarcane growers by halt their payments.Sources further stated that massive financial corruption had been done in Sugar Mills Nullah constriction as documents held all record.

NAB officials have also visited Ramazan Sugar Mills where Rana Zafar has provided all detail.

