Important documents stolen from Overseas Pakistanis Ministry

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

A case has been registered in the Secretariat Police Station upon the complaint of Section Officer.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th July, 2019) Some important documents have been stolen from the office of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

According to media reports, the incident took place on July 11.

The documents of officers and workers of the ministry have been stolen.

The documents regarding their funds were stolen from the record room of B Block of the ministry.

A case has been registered in the Secretariat Police Station upon the complaint of Section Officer.

Media reports said that when police launched an investigation, they found out that the record room doesn’t have any camera.

The police are now using geo tampering and mobile locations to identify the accused.