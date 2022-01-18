UrduPoint.com

Important Era Has Begun For Judiciary With Appointment Of Justice Bandial As CJP: Fawad

January 18, 2022

Important era has begun for judiciary with appointment of Justice Bandial as CJP: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that with the appointment of Justice Umar Ata Bandial as Chief Justice, a very important era had begun for the judiciary

In a tweet, he said that this year, five judges were to be appointed in the Supreme Court and many dozens in the high courts.

The minister opined that the appointment of capable judges could change the judicial system.

