Important footage obtained in Asad Toor case; says Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Saturday said that an important footage had been obtained in Asad Ali Toor case which would help to trace the accused involved in it.

In a video message, the minister said that some people wanted to involve sensitive agencies in Asad Toor case. An important footage had been obtained in Asad Toor case which would surely help to trace the accused involved in it, he added.

It is to mention that unidentified attackers assaulted journalist Asad Ali Toor in his apartment at Islamabad on July 25,2021.

The minister said that he had talked with Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) on this issue and also directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to work along with the Islamabad police for arrest of those accused involved in attack on Asad Toor.

The minister said that he was leaving for Kuwait on one-day official visit where he would talk with authorities regarding issuance of family and business visas suspended since 2010 and 2011. He hoped that an agreement would be reached in this regard while efforts would also be made for agreement regarding labor issue.