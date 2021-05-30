UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Important Footage Obtained In Asad Toor Case; Says Sheikh Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Important footage obtained in Asad Toor case; says Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Saturday said that an important footage had been obtained in Asad Ali Toor case which would help to trace the accused involved in it.

In a video message, the minister said that some people wanted to involve sensitive agencies in Asad Toor case. An important footage had been obtained in Asad Toor case which would surely help to trace the accused involved in it, he added.

It is to mention that unidentified attackers assaulted journalist Asad Ali Toor in his apartment at Islamabad on July 25,2021.

The minister said that he had talked with Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) on this issue and also directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to work along with the Islamabad police for arrest of those accused involved in attack on Asad Toor.

The minister said that he was leaving for Kuwait on one-day official visit where he would talk with authorities regarding issuance of family and business visas suspended since 2010 and 2011. He hoped that an agreement would be reached in this regard while efforts would also be made for agreement regarding labor issue.

Related Topics

Attack Islamabad Police Business Kuwait Visit Rashid Asad Ali Federal Investigation Agency July Family Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE first country to approve highly effective, new ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attack targeting ..

25 minutes ago

Colombia anti-govt protest clashes kill at least 1 ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan prepared to send limited Hajj pilgrims; h ..

25 minutes ago

Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan commends UAE&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Russian, Belarusian Transport Ministries Instructe ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.