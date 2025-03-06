Open Menu

Important Information For All Respected Citizens From District Administration Chiniot Issued

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025

Important information for all respected citizens from District Administration Chiniot issued

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Important information for all respected citizens from the District Administration Chiniot.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner Chiniot, under the Nigh ban Ramzan Package of the Chief Minister of Punjab, a person whose name has received a pay order worth Rs.

10,000. If he is not present in the district, then any of his family members, wife, husband, son, daughter, mother, and father, can collect the pay order by bringing their identity card along.

