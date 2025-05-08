Important Measures Announced For Civil Defense And Public Awareness
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 01:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal chaired a high-level meeting with all Commissioners and Regional Police Officers (RPOs) from across the province to strengthen civil defense, emergency preparedness and public awareness, in light of recent escalations and concerns over Indian aggression.
During the meeting, the Home Secretary emphasized the importance of proactive coordination and issued several key directives.
It was decided that meetings of Divisional Intelligence Committees will be conducted immediately across all divisions of Punjab to assess security risks and ensure timely intelligence sharing.
Mengal directed for strict enforcement of the drone protocol previously issued to all districts to prevent unauthorized aerial surveillance or threats.
The Secretary asked the officers to use sirens in case of attacks or emergencies to alert the public and ensure swift response, besides increasing civil defense drills and public awareness campaigns to prepare citizens for emergency situations and strengthen their response capabilities.
He emphasized for full compliance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during any emergency, with no exceptions and monitoring and prevention of fake news and misinformation on social media to avoid public panic and ensure accurate dissemination of information.
Mengal also directed the officers for continuous field presence of Civil Defense teams and Rescue 1122 for immediate response and assistance in public safety efforts and enhanced security of key installations and sensitive locations to deter any hostile activities.
It was also decided for 24/7 Red Alert status for all divisional and district administrations to maintain a state of high readiness and activation of Public Liaison Committees (PLCs) without delay to improve coordination between the government and the public.
Furthermore, citizens have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious objects or explosive materials to the Home Department via WhatsApp at 0333-4002653.
