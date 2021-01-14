UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Important Meeting Of The Governing Body Of Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Was Held At Arts Council

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 11:16 AM

Important meeting of the governing body of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi was held at Arts Council

The Governing Body of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has elected five elective members of the Governing Body for the coming year, including Shakeel Khan, Chand Gul Shah, Uzma Al Karim, Akhlaq Ahmed, and Irfanullah Khan

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020) The Governing Body of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has elected five elective members of the Governing Body for the coming year, including Shakeel Khan, Chand Gul Shah, Uzma Al Karim, Akhlaq Ahmed, and Irfanullah Khan.
A meeting of the Governing Body was held at the Arts Council under the chairmanship of President Mohammad Ahmad Shah in which former Treasurer and Member Governing Body Qudsia Akbar were approved to perform the duties of Treasurer till the election of Treasurer.

In the meeting, President Arts Council said that “The present governing body includes eminent persons from their field. This Arts Council has become a renowned art and educational institution not only in Karachi but also in Pakistan”
Ahmed Shah added “The Arts Council is set to begin work this year on the reconstruction of the open-air theater, which will meet international standards.

Two studios have been completed, but a large elevator is being installed for them. After its completion, these studios will become a major source of income for the Arts Council, while work is also underway on a large library in the city in which millions of books will be collected.

We have received 10,000 books from Mushtaq Ahmed Yousifi's library and people are also contacted who are ready to give books. He said that a women's conference will be held but for the first time a function conference will be held in the Arts Council on which work has started.

Ahmad Shah said that the Arts Council has been digitalized and the recording process has started in these programs will be broadcast on the Arts Council's digital channels. He asked the members of the governing body to give suggestions in the light of their experiences to further improve the institution” The meeting expressed sorrow over the deaths of more than one member and prayed for their forgiveness.

Hasina Moin, Noor ul Huda Shah, Kashif Grami, Prof. Ejaz Farooqi, Asjad Bukhari, Saadat Hussain Jafari, Dr. Qaiser Sajjad, Nusrat Harris, and others also addressed and gave suggestions for further improvement of the Arts Council.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan Shakeel Women From Million

Recent Stories

Local Press: Can the UAE achieve herd immunity thi ..

34 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 January 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

Dubai Customs gives certificate issuance authorisa ..

9 hours ago

UAE bourses end in green for fourth straight day

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.