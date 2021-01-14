Important meeting of the governing body of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi was held at Arts Council

The Governing Body of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has elected five elective members of the Governing Body for the coming year, including Shakeel Khan, Chand Gul Shah, Uzma Al Karim, Akhlaq Ahmed, and Irfanullah Khan

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020) The Governing Body of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has elected five elective members of the Governing Body for the coming year, including Shakeel Khan, Chand Gul Shah, Uzma Al Karim, Akhlaq Ahmed, and Irfanullah Khan.

A meeting of the Governing Body was held at the Arts Council under the chairmanship of President Mohammad Ahmad Shah in which former Treasurer and Member Governing Body Qudsia Akbar were approved to perform the duties of Treasurer till the election of Treasurer.

In the meeting, President Arts Council said that “The present governing body includes eminent persons from their field. This Arts Council has become a renowned art and educational institution not only in Karachi but also in Pakistan”

Ahmed Shah added “The Arts Council is set to begin work this year on the reconstruction of the open-air theater, which will meet international standards.

Two studios have been completed, but a large elevator is being installed for them. After its completion, these studios will become a major source of income for the Arts Council, while work is also underway on a large library in the city in which millions of books will be collected.

We have received 10,000 books from Mushtaq Ahmed Yousifi's library and people are also contacted who are ready to give books. He said that a women's conference will be held but for the first time a function conference will be held in the Arts Council on which work has started.

Ahmad Shah said that the Arts Council has been digitalized and the recording process has started in these programs will be broadcast on the Arts Council's digital channels. He asked the members of the governing body to give suggestions in the light of their experiences to further improve the institution” The meeting expressed sorrow over the deaths of more than one member and prayed for their forgiveness.

Hasina Moin, Noor ul Huda Shah, Kashif Grami, Prof. Ejaz Farooqi, Asjad Bukhari, Saadat Hussain Jafari, Dr. Qaiser Sajjad, Nusrat Harris, and others also addressed and gave suggestions for further improvement of the Arts Council.