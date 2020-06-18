UrduPoint.com
Important News Items Were Released By APP On Thursday Till 2200 Hours :

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

Important news items were released by APP on Thursday till 2200 hours :

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :PM-NCOC PM urges 'unified national response against coronavirus' LOG NO 489 FO-Briefing **LEAD** India'consistent violator of UNSC resolutions', must be held accountable: FO LOGNO: 410 NA-Power-Debt NA body expresses concern over rising circular debt LOGNO: 412 Model Courts Model Courts dispose of 173 cases LOGNO: 428 Faisal-Javed Faisal Javed inspired by legend Tariq Aziz in compering LOGNO: 469 Fawad-Accountability Fawad underlines need to introduce amendments in NAB system LOG NO 477 Zulfi-EmploymentGovt sends nearly 1,000,000 workers abroad, planning to further improve remittances: claims ZulfiLOG NO 478

