Important road built in dist Central to resolve traffic jam in Karimabad: Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday said that 97,000 square feet road has been constructed in Karimabad as it was an important area of Central District.

"In view of dilapidated condition of roads in the area, work has been started to make them motorable.

This will help solving the problem of traffic jams in Karimabad and its commercial area and maintain the flow of traffic," the Administrator said this while inspecting the roads construction under the Engineering Department in Karimabad, said a statement.

Ahmed said that KMC was utilising its machinery and manpower to reconstruct roads across the city. After surveying and inspecting different areas, these works were being carried out on priority basis so that the resources of KMC Karachi can be spent on improving the infrastructure of the city and the citizens can benefit from them, he added.

The Administrator said that the areas where traffic congestion is high and people commute 24-hour it is important to improve and keep the roads bright. Improving the road network in the densely populated Central District will also help in shortening the distance and saving the fuel.

He said that the field team of Works Department was carrying out reconstruction work on various roads and arteries wherever needed. The department was directed to complete these works without any delay so that the people could be facilitated as soon as possible.

Earlier, roads from Fresco Chowk to Old NED Campus, roads in Shahra-e-Qaedin, Malir, Korangi UC-15, Landi Kotal Chowrangi North Nazimabad have been repaired and rehabilitated that will help improving basic infrastructure.

He said that road rehabilitation works would continue uninterrupted in the future as well. "The aim of development works should be to provide all possible facilities to the citizens as it is the Primary responsibility of the local bodies," he added.

The Administrator directed Works Department to formulate a strategy for repairing and reconstructing the roads on priority basis wherever needed.

"Future planning should be done keeping in view the past experiences, Works Department officials should play their role in this regard and work continuously to improve the city," Ahmed said while directing that those works which will facilitate the citizens should be done on priority basis.