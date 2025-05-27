Open Menu

Imported Brahman Semen Seeds Being Made Available In Rawalpindi At Low Rates: Dr Arshad

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Imported Brahman semen seeds being made available in Rawalpindi at low rates: Dr Arshad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) As per the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the imported Brahman semen seeds like other parts of the province are being made available at the doorsteps of livestock farmers in Rawalpindi at low rates.

Additional Director Livestock Rawalpindi Dr.

Arshad Latif Arshad, in a statement on Tuesday, said it was another important step taken by the Punjab chief minister.

It would not only improve the future generations of low-yielding animals, but also benefit livestock farmers, he added.

Dr Ansari said certified AI (artificial technology) technicians throughout Rawalpindi had been provided to keep imported batch animals of Brahman breed. The livestock farmers could get their Names registered in respective hospitals in advance to get the seeds for their animals, he added.

