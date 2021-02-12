UrduPoint.com
Imported Electric Cars Damage In Accident In Nawabshah

Imported electric cars damage in accident in Nawabshah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Atleast 13 imported cars from Korea were badly damaged as trailer loaded with around a dozen electric cars overturned on the National Highway near Sindh's Nawabshah district on Friday.

As per details, Motorway police informed that vehicle was on its way from Karachi to Lahore when it flipped over in the Dino Machine area, private news channels reported.

As a result, not only the trailer but the vehicles it was carrying were damaged, motorway police added.

