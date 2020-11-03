UrduPoint.com
Imported Sugar To Sell For Rs 83.5 In Lahore: DC Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Imported sugar to sell for Rs 83.5 in Lahore: DC Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Imported sugar would be sold for Rs 83.5 in the provincial capital, said Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz.

According to a spokesperson here on Tuesday, a notification had been issued in this regard.

According to the notification, the imported sugar would not be sold to commercial or wholesalers but would be provide to retailers only and sale record would be maintained.

The DC said that rate list of imported sugar at Rs 83.5 would be displayed on reasonable place/prominently, adding that the imported sugar would also be available at the Sahulat Bazaars at Rs 81.5, a Rs 2 lower than the market rate.

He said that all magistrates had been directed to implement the notification in letter and spirit.

More Stories From Pakistan

