Imported tomatoes, onions consignments reach Karachi markets

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The consignments of onions and tomatoes imported from Iran and Afghanistan have started reaching at the vegetable market here.

Over 50 trailers of tomatoes and 70 trailers of imported onions have reached Karachi vegetable market, which has helped to bring the onions price down by 100 rupees and tomatoes price by 120 rupees, according to market sources.

Onions are being sold at Rs 50 per kilogram and tomatoes 110 per KG in the wholesale market.

The Ministry of Commerce in a session last Tuesday decided to import onions and tomatoes from Afghanistan and Iran to control soaring prices of the commodities in the country after flooding damaged the crops in the country.