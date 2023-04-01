UrduPoint.com

Imposing Imran Khan, Real Cause To All Problems: Khursheed Shah

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Imposing Imran Khan, real cause to all problems: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah on Saturday said that imposing Imran Khan was the real cause to the problems being faced by the country.

If the Supreme Court did not find a way forward through the constitution of the full court, then there would be no other way, he said in a statement issued here.

He said fixing the actual responsibility for the political crisis, it should commence from General Pasha. Citing different retired generals, he said that General Pasha, General Zaheer islam, General Faiz, all supported Imran Khan, he said.

He regretted that grave constitutional crisis was created instead of resolving the political crisis in the country.

"There is no institution nor person to resolve the constitutional and political crisis," he said.

The minister said the judiciary should find a way out of the constitutional crisis through the constitution of the full court.

He said stubbornness and ego have brought the country to this quagmire. "If something goes wrong, the main institutions will be responsible," he said.

