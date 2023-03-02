Imposing tax on properties another ploy to cripple Kashmiris financially

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ):A senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar has said that the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government has applied another ploy by imposing a tax on properties in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), to financially cripple the people of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) , Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, "This is a cruel move to plunge the Kashmiris to starvation and force them into submission." He deplored, "Hindutva forces in India are hell-bent to uproot the Kashmiris and if the people of IIOJK remained silent on this critical juncture, India will succeed in its nefarious designs." He urged the people of all regions irrespective of their caste, creed, and colour to forge unity among their ranks and fight the Modi government's devilish plans.

The APHC leader said, "After failing to conquer the Kashmiris through its military might, the Modi regime is conspiring to usurp and snatch their land, resources, employment, and livelihood through fraudulent means.

" He strongly condemned the surge in killings, arrest sprees, search operations, and other atrocities against innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK.

He said, "These oppressive methods will not be succeeded to suppress the ongoing freedom movement." Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar saluted the Kashmiri diaspora for promoting the freedom movement not only in IIOJK but at the international level.

He also thanked Pakistan for its unwavering support of the Kashmir cause and expressed the hope that the country would further expedite its diplomatic efforts to expose before the world the Indian brutalities in IIOJK.

He appealed to the UN, OIC, and world human rights organizations to take concrete and urgent steps to save the Kashmiris from the cruelty of Indian troops.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK leader, Muhammad Sultan Butt, in a statement issued in Islamabad strongly denounced the custodial killing of an innocent youth Abdul Rashid Dar of Kunanposhpora area of Kupwara district in IIOJK.

He appealed to the world community to hold India accountable for its heinous crimes in the occupied territory.