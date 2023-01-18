UrduPoint.com

Imposter Arrested, Fake Government Service Card Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 10:43 PM

Mubina Town police station on Wednesday arrested an imposter involved in defrauding and blackmailing citizens identifying himself as an officer of an intelligence agency

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Mubina Town police station on Wednesday arrested an imposter involved in defrauding and blackmailing citizens identifying himself as an officer of an intelligence agency.

According to SSP East Abdul Rahim Shirazi, a fake government department office card was also recovered from accused identified as Umair Khan Shinwari.

The accused was also an expert in making calls from "Private Number" to law enforcers and government offices using a software. He had been blackmailing the citizens by obtaining their call detail records and locations.

A case had been registered and further investigations were also underway while the phone recovered from the accused was being forensically investigated.

