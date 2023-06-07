UrduPoint.com

Imposter Arrested For Misleading Calls Made To Police

June 07, 2023

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Police arrested the accused who tried to mislead the police by making a false call on 15 Wednesday by informing them that robbers came in a car and demanded money at gunpoint.

The arrested Sheraz son of Mehboob resident of Pathargarh tehsil Hassan Abdal informed on 15 call that robbers has snatched 340000 rupees and escaped.

On the call, Sub-Inspector Faisal Amin SHO Police Station City Hassan Abdal along with his team immediately reached the scene and started investigating the incident.

Police after completing its investigation booked under the Telegraph Act, where accused tried to mislead the police by making a false call of robbery on 15.

On this occasion, District Police Officer Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan warned all those making calls to 15 emergency services, would face strict legal action against fake callers.

