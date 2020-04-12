Imposter booked in Alipur

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 10:50 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Muzaffargarh police have claimed to arrest an alleged imposter who used to take money from poor families for issuance of financial assistance under Ehsas Programme.

According to Alipur police sources, alleged outlaw namely Azam posed himself as member of Ehsaas Programme and took Rs 500 each from different women.

SHO Ghazal Haider talking to APP stated that the case under section 420 had been registered against the outlaw.

Your Thoughts and Comments

