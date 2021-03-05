UrduPoint.com
Imposter Couple Arrested For Teasing People

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 03:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A couple belonging from a rural suburb of tahsil Kot Addu, wearing police uniforms were arrested for teasing people and wrongly portraying themselves as police personnel.

Makhdoom Saifullah s/o Talib Hussain and Umm-e-Laila d/o Muhammad Ramzan, residents of Bait Diwan in Kot Sultan area of tahsil Kot Addu, used to harass and tease people by wearing police uniforms.

Both were arrested after police reached the spot in response to complaints of the people.

Kot Sultan police have registered FIR against the couple under sections 419, 170, 171 PPC on the report of ASI Abdur Rasheed and started investigations.

