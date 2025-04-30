Imposter officials loot wheat stock

A group of fraudsters, disguised as excise officials, looted wheat stock from a man in the rural outskirts of the city on Wednesday

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A group of fraudsters, disguised as excise officials, looted wheat stock from a man in the rural outskirts of the city on Wednesday.

The accused riding a white car first flagged down a tractor trolley loaded with precious wheat.

They then abducted the driver, Saeed Ahmad, and later released him in a distant village and disappeared with the loot including 180 bundles of wheat worth a small fortune, the tractor trolley, cash and other precious goods.

Saeed was blindfolded and driven around for hours before being abandoned.

Police have registered a case and started efforts to track down the culprits and bring them to justice.