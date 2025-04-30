Open Menu

Imposter Officials Loot Wheat Stock

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 10:51 PM

Imposter officials loot wheat stock

A group of fraudsters, disguised as excise officials, looted wheat stock from a man in the rural outskirts of the city on Wednesday

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A group of fraudsters, disguised as excise officials, looted wheat stock from a man in the rural outskirts of the city on Wednesday.

The accused riding a white car first flagged down a tractor trolley loaded with precious wheat.

They then abducted the driver, Saeed Ahmad, and later released him in a distant village and disappeared with the loot including 180 bundles of wheat worth a small fortune, the tractor trolley, cash and other precious goods.

Saeed was blindfolded and driven around for hours before being abandoned.

Police have registered a case and started efforts to track down the culprits and bring them to justice.

Recent Stories

Imposter officials loot wheat stock

Imposter officials loot wheat stock

4 minutes ago
 Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore

Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore

4 minutes ago
 Traffic education unit raises awareness about traf ..

Traffic education unit raises awareness about traffic rules

4 minutes ago
 IPO-Pakistan organizes an event to celebrate IP da ..

IPO-Pakistan organizes an event to celebrate IP day

4 minutes ago
 Admission campaign launched for primary school chi ..

Admission campaign launched for primary school children

4 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal meets Abdullah Muhammad Al Basti, disc ..

Ahsan Iqbal meets Abdullah Muhammad Al Basti, discusses Pakistan's vision to bec ..

4 minutes ago
Chief Secretary emphasizes good governance, develo ..

Chief Secretary emphasizes good governance, development in Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 CDA announces enhanced healthcare benefits for emp ..

CDA announces enhanced healthcare benefits for employees, partners with top hosp ..

4 minutes ago
 MDA starts construction of modern bus stops in cit ..

MDA starts construction of modern bus stops in city

4 minutes ago
 Dr. Naeemi appointed 'Chairman of SBP’s Shariah ..

Dr. Naeemi appointed 'Chairman of SBP’s Shariah Advisory Committee'

11 minutes ago
 Railways recover land worth Rs 4 mln near DG Khan ..

Railways recover land worth Rs 4 mln near DG Khan Station

3 minutes ago
 SHO, ASI booked over illegal detention, fake case

SHO, ASI booked over illegal detention, fake case

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan