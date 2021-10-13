Imposters conducting raids in bird sellers market; alerts Wildlife dept

Department of Wildlife Conservation, District Rawalpindi, Assistant Director Wednesday asked the birds sellers not to hand over any bird to any official without checking his identity as imposters are in the market for fraudulent purposes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Department of Wildlife Conservation, District Rawalpindi, Assistant Director Wednesday asked the birds sellers not to hand over any bird to any official without checking his identity as imposters are in the market for fraudulent purposes.

Some fraudsters in Rawalpindi City Area are conducting raids in birds sellers market College Road by posing themselves as officials of the department.

They must not be allowed to check cages or conduct raids.

Every employee of the Department of Wildlife Conservation has a departmental identity card.

Therefore, it is made clear to the public that without departmental identification, no bird should be handed or to them. Otherwise, the Punjab Wildlife Conservation Department will not be responsible.