Imposters extort money from Petrol Agency owner

Four persons pretending as officials of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and Anti-Corruption Department on Tuesday raided at Petrol Agency situated in Chowki Girja area and physically assaulted it's owner for failing to give them money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Four persons pretending as officials of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and Anti-Corruption Department on Tuesday raided at petrol Agency situated in Chowki Girja area and physically assaulted it's owner for failing to give them money.

Akram-ul-Haq son of Muhammad Taj filed an application at the local police station stating that he was running a Petrol Agency bearing the approval of the government and proper license to run the business.

The impersonators boarded on vehicle driven by namely Imran raided and introduced themselves as OGRA and Anti Corruption department officials, he mentioned in the first information report.

"When I asked him to show the identity, he started hurling abusive words, assaulted me and demanded money." In the meantime, the people of the area gathered and tried to catch the impersonators but they fled from the scene, he informed.

When contacted the Saddar Barooni police official, confirmed the incident and said that raids were being conducted to arrest the fraudulent.