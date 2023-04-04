Close
'Impractical Order To Further Deepen Political & Constitutional Crises': Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 08:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said the verdict given by the three-member bench of the Supreme Court was contrary to the judgments of its majority judges.

"It is an 'impractical order' which will further deepen political and constitutional crises," she said in a series of tweets.

The minister said the time and money of the nation would have been saved "if the 'blue-eyed and impressionist' (Imran Khan) were directly given control of the Prime Minister's House.

" She said the decision given in the case "which was rejected by the senior judges is 'unconstitutional'".

Marriyum said constitutional matters should not be made issues of ego as, otherwise, it would be detrimental to the country.

She said the people were paying the price for a decision which had disqualified the thrice-elected prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2017 and caused perpetual economic, political and constitutional crises.

"The facilitation of Imran Khan is not acceptable," she added.

