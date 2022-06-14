Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Tuesday said the imprecise agreements by the previous government with the international financial institutions and business firms might affect the economy of the country

Talking to private news channel, he said the international financial institutions has awarding loan to any country on their own terms and conditions in which every sitting government has to follow the plan.

Javed Latif said the government cannot violate the commitments made with the International institutions for getting financial assistance.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had worsened the country's economic conditions due to their wrong policies and incompetency.

He said the opposition members had always demanded relief for the masses in the past apart from current budget.