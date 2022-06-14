UrduPoint.com

Imprecise Agreements With Financial Institutions May Affect Country's Economy: Javed Latif

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Imprecise agreements with financial institutions may affect country's economy: Javed Latif

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Tuesday said the imprecise agreements by the previous government with the international financial institutions and business firms might affect the economy of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Tuesday said the imprecise agreements by the previous government with the international financial institutions and business firms might affect the economy of the country.

Talking to private news channel, he said the international financial institutions has awarding loan to any country on their own terms and conditions in which every sitting government has to follow the plan.

Javed Latif said the government cannot violate the commitments made with the International institutions for getting financial assistance.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had worsened the country's economic conditions due to their wrong policies and incompetency.

He said the opposition members had always demanded relief for the masses in the past apart from current budget.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Business Budget From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Biometric property registration system inaugurated ..

Biometric property registration system inaugurated at Karachi Central District

1 minute ago
 Two more cases of wild polio reported in North Waz ..

Two more cases of wild polio reported in North Waziristan

1 minute ago
 FFOP to engage religious mobilisers for nature con ..

FFOP to engage religious mobilisers for nature conservation in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Opposition trying to hinder public service mission ..

Opposition trying to hinder public service mission: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz ..

2 minutes ago
 Rs1.468 billion earmarked for minorities

Rs1.468 billion earmarked for minorities

5 minutes ago
 School teacher dies of heart attack in FIA's custo ..

School teacher dies of heart attack in FIA's custody

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.