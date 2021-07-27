Impression of lockdown on appointment of ECP members incorrect: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that the impression that there was a lockdown on the appointment of members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) between the government and the opposition was not correct.

In a tweet, he said that the Prime Minister would consult the leader of the opposition on the issue in accordance with the constitution.

He said a strong Election Commission enjoying confidence of all political parties was in the interest of the country.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been struggling for a transparent system.

The government, he said, also wants to move forward with an open heart on electoral reforms and National Accountability Bureau related laws.

"We want a consensus in the Parliament on major issues. Stability of the political system lies in respect for the Constitution", said Chaudhry Fawad.

He said that consensus on elections, accountability and national security would strengthen the political system.