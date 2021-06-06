UrduPoint.com
Imprisonment Of Women In IIOJK Condemned

Faizan Hashmi 18 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 08:20 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Azad Jammu and Kashmir, a Kashmiri refugee organization, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has condemned Indian atrocities in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) besides imprisonment of women in Indian jails.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that India was trying to crush the legitimate movement based on oppression and tyranny.  He maintained that Indian forces under a designed conspiracy tried to crush the ongoing war of independence, right to self-determination forcibly by imprisoning the people struggling to determine the political future of the state.  He said the Indian government had arrested innocent Kashmiri women Syeda Asiya Andrabi, Nahida Nasreen and Fehmida Sufi from Kashmir and imprisoned them in Tihar jail for participating in the struggle against Indian occupation of the state.

Ghazali voiced that sexual assaults on more than 12,000 Kashmiri women in the disputed state was the worst example of tyranny and 2200 Kashmiri women were also living as semi-widows.

He lamented that Indian forces arrested Naseema Akhtar because she was the mother of a martyr.  "Insha Jan, a 22-year-old girl is also imprisoned in notorious Indian jail", Chairman added.

He appealed to the international organizations working for women's rights to raise their voice for the release of Kashmiri women prisoners in Indian jails.

Uzair further added that International organizations should increase pressure on India for the release of Kashmiri women illegally imprisoned in Indian jails.

Moreover, he added that the arrest of Syeda Asiya Andrabi, Fehmida Sufi, Nahida Nasreen, Insha Jan, Naseema Akhtar was a clear proof of the hatred and malice of the Indian rulers towards Kashmir.

