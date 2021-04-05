Improper sterilization, poor OT protocols led to 11 patients loss of vision: Inquiry report

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Inquiry into 11 patients' loss of vision after an operation of cataract at a private hospital disclosed that improper sterilization of equipment and lack of operation Theatre protocols led to the tragedy.

An official source of health department requesting anonymity told APP on Monday that equipments sterilization was not ensured for surgery of 16 people at the hospital in last week of March besides OTs poor protocols.

It was first time the eye surgery was conducted in Liaq Rafiq Hospital, Laar, the source said adding that vision of 11 patients could not be restored at all.

Those who lost their sight included: Anwari Bibi, Perveen, Noor Khatoon, Zainab, Fatima Naseem Akhtar, Abdul Malik, Muhammad Aslam, Taj Muhammad, Ghulam Yasin, M.

Jeewan, M. Sarwar and M. Shakir, the source said and added that on the following day of surgery, these patients started feeling inflammation, pain in eye.

The surgeon, Dr Husnain Mushtaq is senior medics and has been conduction operations since long,the source informed.

The five member inquiry committee consisted of Dist Survellience Coordinator, Dr Arshad Abbas, DHO Medical Services Dr Farooq Ahmad , Dr Abdul Hadi, Opthomolgist, Dr Erum Raza and Drug Inspector, Abdul Latif.

Attempts were made to contact CEO District Health Authority, Dr Arshad Malik for his take on the report, but he did not respond.