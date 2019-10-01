Improperly stored tires leading cause of 'Dengue cases' in country: Mahmood Iqbal

To avoid and control dengue fever in country, Prevention and Control Program for Dengue in Sindh's program manager, Dr Mahmood Iqbal Memon Tuesday said that the most effective way to eliminate the mosquitoes is to keep the environment clean and to remove stagnant water so that mosquitoes can't breed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :To avoid and control dengue fever in country, Prevention and Control Program for Dengue in Sindh's program manager, Dr Mahmood Iqbal Memon Tuesday said that the most effective way to eliminate the mosquitoes is to keep the environment clean and to remove stagnant water so that mosquitoes can't breed.

Talking to private news channel, he said improperly stored tires in Tyre shops are leading cause of Dengue cases in country.

He appreciated the role of media for effectively highlighting the issue, adding, media will not only aware of his moral and social responsibility but it should also come forward in defeating this epidemic as well.

Regarding prevention of dengue fever Dr Memon said that a good repellent containing (DEET) must be used on exposed skin together with light cover-up clothing.

In endemic areas, we should rely on the elimination of mosquito breeding sites in the community by regular inspections and insecticide spraying of properties and the education of local residents to regularly empty standing water and keep outside areas free from waste items in which water may collect.

He explained that dengue and vector-borne diseases are very hazardous for life and many a times, these lead to the death of a person, adding, the increasing number of dengue cases is due to our carelessness toward the cleanliness of our surroundings.

We must take preventive measure to protect ourselves from this deadly disease. We must maintain cleanliness and hygiene not just at our homes but also schools, colleges, parks and other public places to prevent mosquito breeding, he suggested.

He said green and clean environment is the principal right of every citizen and every year we suffer from various types of deadly diseases such as malaria, dengue and swine flu etc.

He added under the awareness campaign we have disputed different teams of sanitary inspectors and sanitary patrols who have been working in the field for outdoor surveillance of dengue vector and destruction of active breeding sites at hot spots including under construction buildings, solid waste dumps, schools, collegesunder construction houses, Tyre shops and junkyards etc areas.