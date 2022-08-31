Improve traffic flow on National Highways top priority: DC

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Wednesday said that improving traffic flow on the National Highways was our top priority because logistics and ration of the country being transported through this highway

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Wednesday said that improving traffic flow on the National Highways was our top priority because logistics and ration of the country being transported through this highway.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, the DC expressed these views while chairing a meeting with the officials of National Highway and Motorway police to improve traffic flow on the NH and necessary renovation of the road.

The DC said that for improving traffic flow on highway police contingents were called to move heavy traffic on one line while Police mobile vans and motorcyclists were instructed to assist Motorway police.

Earlier, giving briefing Deputy Director National Highways Aftab Ahmed said that due to accumulation of rain water on the road National highways had damaged form several places which has badly affected flow of vehicles due to hasty driving of drivers.

He said that a large quantity of stones and other material were transported on damaged places while dumpers loaded with stone and cranes were also installed for removing damaged or overturned vehicles on highways.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Ibrar Ali Shah talked with Member NHA Sindh Munir Ahmed Memon requested for necessary repairs of National Highways in Shah Jamal and other areas on which NHA Member assured to carry out repairing work.