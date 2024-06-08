Improved climate finance implementation mechanisms, cogent strategies to ensure climate resilience: Speakers

The speakers at a panel discussion on climate governance on Saturday urged the government to ensure improved climate finance implementation mechanisms and cogent strategies to ensure climate resilient

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The speakers at a panel discussion on climate governance on Saturday urged the government to ensure improved climate finance implementation mechanisms and cogent strategies to ensure climate resilient.

The panel discussion titled “Climate Governance” was held at the climate change conference titled “Navigating Climate Governance: Executive Action and Judicial Oversight” organised by the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan here at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In his welcome remarks, Secretary Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Eazaz Dar said climate change was impacting all forms of life, whereas coordination, cooperation and collective responsibility would lead to a safe path against climate change.

He said no government alone could handle the situation without vibrant participation of society, judiciary and all other strata of society.

He added that governance and institutional challenges, capacity constraints to tap climate finance were serious challenges to the country’s climate resilience.

On climate diplomacy Pakistan given its limited resources has been at a dozen of international bodies like co-chair of GCF, Member to loss and damage fund and other important global foras, he added.

Director General, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF-Pakistan), Hammad Naqi Khan said climate finance was an agreed phenomenon but with most of the hollow commitments made under global climate fund or Loss and Damage fund.

He added that the Green Climate Fund (GCF) was a highly bureaucratic facility and our bureaucracy needed to resolve all red tape hiccups to ensure smooth rollout of hard-earned climate investments intended to enhance climate resilience of the country.

Member Disaster Risk Reduction, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Muhammad Idrees Mahsud said the country’s weather cycles were facing drastic changes due to global warming.

“We have strong NDMA and PDMAs but weak district disaster management authorities that needs to be strengthened amid rising climate crises,” he added.

Mansoor Awan, Attorney General said Climate Change Act was enacted in 2017 and took seven years by the order of the court to make the government act on establishing Climate Change Authority.

“Climate change Authority is the only executive body where PM and provincial governments are sitting together with a holistic approach. However, strong local governments are the need of the hour to enhance climate resilience,” he added.

Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) said climate agenda of the country was based on two pillars of climate policy and institutions.

Climate change, he said was not only the federal but provincial issue, whereas agriculture, food, irrigation, forestry, wildlife, seed development department and other entities with their international and multinational counterparts would have to sink together to protect agriculture sector from adverse climate change impacts.

Dr Suleri mentioned that there was need to develop independent and financially strengthened authorities like Climate Change Authority to ensure strong implementation of climate agenda rather than lip service arrangements.

“Victim mentality will not take us anywhere. However, flood damages were $30 billion in 2022 and local communities spent $3 billion to restore their lives to normal out of their own personal budget and saving,” he said.

He added that the country would have to unify policy, institutions, finances and capacity enhancement of authorities to achieve climate resilience.

Ahmed Irfan Aslam, former Interim Climate Change Minister said water was the most visible manifestation of climate change, whereas 70% of world water was stored in glaciers and Pakistan had over 7000 glaciers in the north largest outside polar region.

Inadequate water storage capacity, low system efficiency, significant groundwater depletion without regulation was aggravating water crisis, he added.

At the provincial level, he said water was not given due importance despite the scale of issue, adding, “Three fundamental issues: lack of storage, provincial capacity to develop localised storage facilities due to financial and capacity constraints, regulatory mechanism for groundwater, and no resources diverted to make canal system efficient are driving water crisis in the country.”