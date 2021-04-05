Improved Geo-Political Situation Paving way for investments in Balochistan: Farman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Farman Zarkoon on Monday said that due to the improvement in the geo-political situation, the world's attention is being drawn towards Balochistan and this province can lead to development and prosperity of the entire region.

In a statement, CEO said that international companies could invest heavily in this resource rich province and Gwadar port is providing immense opportunities to investors via facilitating trade.

He also stated that after the improvement in the geopolitical situation of Balochistan, the focus is now shifting to geo-economics.

The CPEC projects are linking Pakistan with Afghanistan, Asia and Russia, while the Silk Road project will bring revolutionary changes in the region. Balochistan is becoming the center of all these global changes, paving the way for large-scale investment in the province-Zarkoon commented.

He further said that Balochistan is fully prepared to welcome investments in the province, adding that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has taken revolutionary steps in this regard.

Also, Balochistan Investment Board is fully prepared to provide facilities and guidance to investors in this regard, he concluded.