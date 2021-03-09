Improved infrastructure boosted business activities, reduced travel duration

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Improvement in the country's infrastructure had yielded many benefits, besides boosting economic and trade activities at the national level besides reducing travel duration, ensured timely access to essential commodities and also had a positive impact on investments in transport and other associated sectors.

Karachi Sabzi Mandi's Market Committee Vice President Asif Ahmed told APP that infrastructure improvement had ensured timely delivery of fruits and vegetables to market of Karachi from different parts of the country.

He said in past, there was a risk of vegetables and fruits to rot due to long travel duration, which also affected the prices and the common man used to face difficulties due to increase in prices.

Asif Ahmed said that Karachi was a huge market for fruits and vegetables. Due to timely access, vegetables and fruits of farmers were saved from being wasted. He said that there was still room for improvement in infrastructure and further improvement would boost economic and trade activities.

Najeeb Khan, who has been serving as a manager in the private passenger transport service from Karachi to Buner for the past several years, told APP that the country's improved infrastructure had put positive impact on the sectors too. There had also been an increase in number of passengers travelling in buses, due to which the owners of various passenger buses were investing more in this sector.

He said that with the improvement of infrastructure on the one hand the distance had been reduced and on the other hand the journey had become more comfortable for the passengers due to new and modern vehicles.

He said that earlier the journey from Buner to Karachi was 27 to 28 hours which had now been reduced to about 18 hours. The motorway toll tax also benefit the national exchequer.

Sajid Mahmood, a transporter who has been associated with the business for the past two decades, said that the improvement in infrastructure has certainly had a positive impact on the country's trade and economic activities.

He said that due to Karachi being a port city, essential commodities and other trade goods were delivered from here, for which goods transport services were procured.

He said that while other sectors were improving over time, the country's infrastructure had also changed a lot, which was a good omen.

He said that since goods transport vehicles were heavier, the passenger buses covered which distance in 20 hours the goods transport covered the same in three days, but now travel duration had been significantly reduced due to improved infrastructure.