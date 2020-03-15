Improved peace, stability due to supreme sacrifices of martyrs: COAS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday visited family of Wing Commander Noman Akram Shaheed here.

The COAS prayed for the departed soul and offered Fateha, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

" We owe improved peace and stability to supreme sacrifices rendered by our martyrs. Their sacrifices won't go waste," the COAS said